Assets declaration usually done after cabinet appointment: KJ

SUNGAI BULOH: Prospective Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat Khairy Jamaluddin said the declaration of assets is usually made after the cabinet appointment.

The incumbent of the Rembau parliamentary seat said that he had previously declared his assets when he was appointed Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

“I have declared my assets to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) and this has been published on its website,” he told reporters after launching the COVID-19 New Wave Awareness Programme at PERHEBAT Complex here today.

Yesterday, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli declared RM18.85 million in net assets ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said PKR candidates for the general election will be required to declare their assets.

Meanwhile, Khairy, who is Minister of Health, advised people who have not received a booster dose of COVID-19 to do so immediately following the current increase in cases.

He also reminded the public as well as candidates for GE15 who have any symptoms or close contact to do a self-test and report it on MySejahtera. - Bernama