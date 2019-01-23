Assistant admin officer arrested for alleged power abuse

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed the arrest of an assistant administrative officer of a public university here for alleged power abuse involving supply and service work worth about RM140,000.

Penang MACC director Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, but declined to elaborate.

However, according to a source, the 42-year-old suspect, who is a woman, was arrested at about noon today, after giving her statement at the MACC office here.

She was alleged to have used her position to propose her own company to carry out supply and service work at the university’s Sports and Recreation Centre for the year between 2013 and 2017.

MACC is expected to get an order for her remand tomorrow. — Bernama