Assistant engineer in Kuantan held for power abuse

KUANTAN: An assistant engineer of a local authority in Pahang has been remanded for six days until Wednesday for allegedly abusing his power.

Kuantan Lower Courts registrar Norita Mohd Noh issued the remand order today following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Pahang MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin @ Hamim, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the arrest.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same act, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction.

The 41-year-old man was arrested at 6.15 pm yesterday after his statement was recorded at the Pahang MACC headquarters.

The suspect is alleged to have used his position to reduce the rebate payment rates on nominees with whom he has interests. — Bernama