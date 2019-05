SEREMBAN: An assistant environmental health officer of a government agency is in remand for five days until Sunday for alleged bribery.

The remand order against the 31-year-old civil servant was issued by Magistrate V. Vanita following an application by Negri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim

According to an MACC source, the officer had allegedly solicited and accepted bribes, totaling RM1,800 from two individuals in December 2017 as inducement to reduce the compound imposed on them for an environmental-related offence and to also settle their court case when they failed to pay the compound fines. — Bernama