Assistant medical officer dies after ambulance crashes into trailer truck

JOHOR BAHRU: An assistant medical officer was killed after the ambulance he was travelling in was involved in an accident with a trailer truck yesterday.

The ambulance was on its way to send three patients to Enche ‘Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang from Machap.

Renggam Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Abd Rahim Razali said in a statement today, they received an emergency call at 8.14 pm before mobilising 15 firefighters to the scene at Jalan Ayer Hitam Batu 49, Simpang Renggam.

He said the victim, identified as Aidil Hamidun, 27, died at the scene while the ambulance driver Othman Ghafan, 50, sustained serious injuries.

Two unidentified female patients and a male patient identified as Sukiman Hassan, 59, were also injured, while the trailer truck driver Mohd Rosli Mohd Zain, 35, escaped unhurt, he added.

Abd Rahim said upon the team’s arrival, it found the front of the ambulance had caught fire which was put out by members of the public, adding that all the victims were then removed from the vehicle by the firemen.

He said injured victims were given initial treatment before they were sent to HEBHK, while Aidil’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

Abd Rahim said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, Kluang district police chief ACP Low Hang Seng in a separate statement said the crash occurred at Kilometre 77, Jalan Johor Bahru-Air Hitam when the ambulance was heading to Simpang Renggam from Machap.

He said the police believed the ambulance lost control and overturned after it rammed into the left rear tyre of the trailer truck, which was then turning right to enter a workshop.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a maximum of 10 years’ jail and a fine between RM20,000 and RM50,000 if convicted.- Bernama