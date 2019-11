KUALA LUMPUR: Police have initiated an investigation into the display of a defective Jalur Gemilang at the opening ceremony of a basketball tournament at the Malaysian Basketball Association (Maba) stadium in Jalan Hang Jebat here on Monday.

The defective national flag was displayed on an electronic board at the Malaysian Basketball Association’s (Maba) 28th Lum Mun Chak Cup under-15 national tournament, earning criticism from netizens soon after the event.

Looking almost like the Liberia national flag but with a crescent, the incomplete flag had only 10 stripes and a five-point star instead of 14 stripes and a 14-point star.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today that an investigation on the erroneous flag display commenced following a police report lodged by Maba on Tuesday morning.

In a statement today, Maba profusely apologised and took full responsibility for the error.

Maba president Datuk Lua Choon Han said the event’s broadcast team had accidentally displayed the wrong Malaysia flag on the stadium’s TV screen due to an “IT computer error”.

“We apologise for this mistake and we take full responsibility for it. This will not happen again. Please forgive us as we are always striving to grow and develop the sports of basketball in Malaysia. As you can see from the photo, we have always embraced our flag and we are proud to play for our beloved nation, Malaysia,” he said.