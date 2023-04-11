Association calls for prompt action to elevate water sector as national priority

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Water Association (MWA) calls for prompt action to elevate the water sector as a national priority and to consider water as a national security issue.

Its president Dr Mohmad Asari Daud in a statement today said MWA stands firmly in support of the recent statement made by National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago on the matter as prioritising the water sector will enhance government planning and resource allocation.

“We concur that with sufficient allocation, significant strides can be made in reducing non-revenue water, purifying our rivers, and advancing crucial infrastructure developments. The departure of corporations from Malaysia, due to water inadequacies, signals a critical call to action.

“The MWA reinforces the chairman’s stance that private sector engagement is crucial to our collective success. By harnessing innovative practices such as surface water harvesting, water reclamation, and the use of efficient water gadgets, water reuse and recycle, we can address the pressing challenges faced by our water sector,” it said.

Mohmad Asari said the association remains committed to working alongside SPAN and private partners to transform water management systems while ensuring a sustainable and secure water future for Malaysia.

He also urged all stakeholders to unite in the endeavour, recognising that water resources are imperative to prosperity and wellbeing of the nation.-Bernama