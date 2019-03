KUCHING: The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) is appealing for long lasting peace, unity and harmony amongst the people of Malaysia and all countries.

In a statement here today, it said the association was in deep anguish and sadness over the terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand on Friday, which have left 50 people dead.

“The victims are innocent and defenceless people who were exercising their religious right and duty during Friday prayers at the time of the shooting.

“The right of every human being to equal rights, religious freedom and life is inalienable and regarded as the most fundamental of all human rights under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 which must be upheld and observed by all nations of the world,” the statement added.

ACS also extended their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased victims and prays for the healing and swift recovery of the wounded. — Bernama