Asst admin officer charged with 120 counts of receiving valuable things from contractors

KUALA LUMPUR: A Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) assistant administrative officer was charged in three Sessions Court here today on 120 counts of obtaining a total of RM82,700 from five company owners four years ago.

However, Mohamed Helfien Nordin, 44, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judges Suzana Hussin, Rozina Ayob and Azura Alwi.

For all the charges, Mohamed Helfien, as the Zone 2 Housing Officer at DBKL’s Housing Management and Community Development Department, was alleged to have obtained for himself RM82,700, which was deposited into his Maybank account, without consideration from five owners of cleaning companies , whom he knew had connection with his official functions.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Medan Tuanku branch of the Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) , Jalan Medan Tuanku 1 here between January 2014 and June 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, upon conviction.

He was allowed bail of RM47,000 with one surety for all charges and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, as well as report himself at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the first week of every month until the disposal of his case.

Deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab prosecuted, while Mohamed Helfien, who has a wife and four children, was unrepresented.

The court set April 12 for mention. — Bernama