Assumption Adib was assaulted dismissed after post-mortem

SHAH ALAM: The initial assumption that injuries sustained by the late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was due to assault was dismissed after the post-mortem conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) Forensic Department on Dec 18, last year, the Coroner’s Court was told yesterday.

KLH’s Forensic Medicine Department head Datuk Dr Mohd Shah Mahmood, 59, said that at first, they were told by the police to conduct a clinical examination on the victim while he was being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

The 27th witness said, they assumed the injuries suffered by the victim during the riots at the site of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, last year was caused by being attacked, like being beaten, kicked and punched.

“But, after the post-mortem we were not convinced the injuries pattern was the result of an assault. Luckily we were called early because we were able to differentiate the early and later injuries suffered by the deceased,” he said.

He said this when testifying at the 20th day of the inquest to determine the cause of the fireman’s death

“During the post-mortem, we were baffled as the seven broken ribs were not seen during the initial clinical check-up on Adib and as to why no prior information was given regarding the injury.

“After the post-mortem, we still cannot help the police in determining the cause of the injury. In this regard, the initial view that the victim had been attacked was dismissed by us,” he said.

He said his team only knew what might have happened to the deceased after visiting the scene of the incident.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s EMRS unit, was seriously injured during the riot incident last year. He succumbed to his injuries at the IJN on Dec 17.

Proceedings before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad will continue on Monday. — Bernama