Asyraf Wajdi: Abide by top leadership decision on seat allocations

KUALA LUMPUR: Unity Government Secretariat head Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has urged grassroots leaders not to demand for seats for the coming state polls after the top leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have decided on the seat allocations.

“Everyone can ask but once we have decided at meetings, we leave it to the wisdom of the top leadership. Furthermore, 99.7 per cent (of seat allocations) have been settled,” he said.

He was commenting on Hulu Selangor Amanah division Youth chief Abdul Mun’im Roslin’s objection to UMNO’s desire to contest in the Hulu Bernam and Batang Kali state seats, which come under the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency.

“There is no issue actually. Maybe some people want to try their luck at the last minute by lobbying their respective party presidents,” Asyraf Wajdi told reporters after the launch of the MARA Brew 23 programme at the MARA headquarters here today.

Abdul Mun’im, in a statement, had asked UMNO to let Amanah contest one of the two seats.

Hulu Bernam is now held by Rosni Sohar of BN-UMNO while Batang Kali used to be represented by BN-UMNO but was taken over by Bersatu in the 14th general election.-Bernama