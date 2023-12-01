Asyraf Wajdi not defending Umno Youth chief post in upcoming party polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today confirmed that he will not be defending the post in the upcoming party polls.

The matter was announced by Asyraf Wajdi in front of more than 1,000 delegates when delivering his winding-up speech at the Umno Youth assembly today.

He said the decision was made to accept responsibility following the severe defeat suffered by Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) especially the Youth wing in the 15th General Election (GE15), in November last year.

“I apologise for my failure to lead the Youth wing...I have tried my best for us to rise again and I have given everything for the Umno Youth for the past five years.

“I will not defend the Youth chief post and I take this responsibility to ensure that our ‘ship’ is strong again and will be led by new leadership that can bring fresh ideas,” he said. - Bernama