Asyraf Wajdi replaces Ahmad Maslan as Umno sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has been appointed as the new Umno secretary-general, replacing Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

This was announced by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at a press conference after chairing the first meeting of the Umno supreme council (MT) for 2023-2026 at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre here today.

The deputy prime minister also announced that Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had been made the new information chief to replace Isham Jalil while Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor retained his post as treasurer general.

“Their appointments were agreed to at the meeting, which also appointed 13 new MT members and state Umno chairmen,” he said.

Among those appointed as MT members are Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, Tan Sri Mohamad Fatmi Che Salleh, Datuk Ahmad Ismail, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Shafei Abdullah.

Also appointed to the MT are Datuk Hasmuni Hassan, Datuk Mohd Hasnol Ayub, Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, Datuk Mohd Ariff Abdul Majid, Datuk Seri Jailani Johari, Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim, Mohd Hairi Mas Shah and Siti Sokhleha Nordin.

On the state chairmen line-up, Ahmad Zahid announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani as the Federal Territory chief, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (Selangor), Datuk Rozabil Abd Rahman (Perlis), Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (Kedah), Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (Perak) and Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (Pahang).

“With the appointment of this new line-up, we are determined to realise the five-point direction which I outlined when delivering the policy speech at the last UMNO general assembly,” said Ahmad Zahid.

He said it was the party’s priority to be together in facing the six state elections due this year and strengthen unity and solidarity among the new UMNO leadership ranks at all levels.

“We are determined to transform the party machinery towards digitalisation and this matter will be fine-tuned and announced later. The most important thing now is the current leaders support the Unity Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, UMNO, in a statement, expressed concern over the continued stirring up of racial and religious sentiments and urged the government to take firm action to check this phenomenon as it could undermine harmony.

“UMNO through its representatives in the government is determined to help the administration tackle the issue of increasing cost of living faced by the people,” it said. - Bernama