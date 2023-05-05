Asyraf Wajdi: Support of 148 MPs for Unity Govt still intact

KUALA LUMPUR: The support of the 148 Members of Parliament (MPs) who signed the cooperation agreement to establish the Unity Government is intact, said Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

The head of the Unity Government secretariat also denied claims that the government is not strong, saying that discussions or negotiations between all parties are held every week.

“The support from all 148 MPs who signed the Unity Government MoU (memorandum of understanding) is intact. This is not a one-man show (and) no single party dominates the others. We always have room to communicate.

“It’s normal for some to feel uneasy with our strength. Actually, they are jealous because they did not get to form the government first,” he said at a press conference on the Unity Government National Convention at Menara Dato Onn here today.

Local media previously reported that Bersatu Supreme Council member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman had hinted at the movement to overthrow the Unity Government when he wrote ‘126’ in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi, who is also UMNO secretary-general, said negotiations for seat distributions for the six state elections had been very positive despite overlapping claims.

“So far, the cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) seems to be very good. There are overlapping claims because BN used to contest against PH and vice versa.

“However, discussions and negotiations are ongoing and based on the report we received just now, I can say they have been very positive and constructive,” he said.

On Feb 22, the menteri besar and chief ministers of the six states - Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan - agreed to consider dissolving their respective state assemblies in the last two weeks of June to make way for the state elections. - Bernama