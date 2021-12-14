ATD pilot project SOPs at detention centres to be finalised soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) pilot project is aimed at ensuring the well-being of children in Immigration detention centres, Deputy Home Minister II Datuk Jonathan Yasin said.

A pre-council meeting between the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will be held on Dec 23 to finalise the matter.

He said the SOP framework for ATD will be developed immediately with the involvement of appointed non-governmental organisations to ensure all important elements such as proper care are taken into account when protecting these children,” he said during the question and answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

Jonathan was replying to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) on plans outlined by the government to manage mental health issues among children in detention centres.

He said ATD was an alternative method proposed to be implemented to ensure that children in detention or temporary detention centres receive family care support, adding that until Oct 11, there are some 1,425 children or 7.5 per cent of the 19,772 inmates in detention centres nationwide.

