PETALING JAYA: National athletes have resorted to alternative training methods amid concerns of losing their peak during the movement control order (MCO).

Footballer Adam Nor Azlin (pix) said he has kept going by following exercise routines sent by his coach through WhatsApp.

“It helps players maintain their fitness. Athletes should know that they need to keep fit and there should be no problem training at home,” he told theSun yesterday.

Adam said the MCO was important as it has safeguarded the health of athletes.

National underwater hockey player Pavinya Ramachandran (pix) said her team has been working out together virtually.

“We started doing it together through video calls because we can motivate each other while working out and didn’t want to lose our momentum,” she told theSun yesterday.

Pavinya said she is worried about her stamina, endurance, and weight.

“We are only able to do land training at the moment and it isn’t the same as training underwater.”

Pavinya said her team is also missing out on drills and game strategy. “It will be difficult to gain strength and endurance before the upcoming competitions in September.”

Muhammad Haziq Junaidy (pix), who represented Malaysia for the 2019 SEA Games Duathlon Mix Relay, said although his performance will be affected, he felt he had a bigger responsibility in helping to curb Covid-19.

Muhammad Haziq said he trains as usual but indoors.

“I still am able to do two to three sessions a day. People think training needs to be in glorious places but it depends on your effort.”

He said the MCO is also a good opportunity to address weaknesses in technique.

National swimmer Sebastian Soon said he has been working on land exercises every day as advised by his coach.