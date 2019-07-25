ATM denies viral image is of missing soldiers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry has denied that a picture that has gone viral on social media is of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) members who went missing from Pulau Perak on July 19.

A statement today said the picture is of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) vessel, KLD Tunas Samudera, discovering a woman’s body floating in the water as it was sailing through the Straits of Malacca on Tuesday (July 23).

“The body has been handed over to the Tanjung Tokong Police Station and will undergo a post mortem at Hospital Pulau Pinang,“ the statement said.

The Defence Ministry clarified that TLDM is still searching for Cpl David Edmund Rapi and L/Cpl Moses Logers, and that its vessel, KD Laksamana Muhammad Amin, has focused its search operation in the waters surrounding the rocky island were they were stationed under “Op Pejarak”.

“Stop spreading false reports or information to avoid causing confusion and respect the feelings of the victims’ family members,“ the statement said.

The search for the missing men from the 4th Battalion, Royal Ranger Regiment (4RRD) based at Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis was launched on July 20. — Bernama