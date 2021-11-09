ATM ready to face monsoon season — Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: The three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have been instructed to be prepared, including in terms of asset mobilisation, to face the monsoon season.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said all personnel are now on stand by mode, in line with the directive issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for security forces to always be ready to deal with the flood situation and provide the necessary assistance.

“ATM is always ready (to provide assistance) in the event of a disaster at any location,” he told a press conference at the opening of the Second Career Opportunity Workshop organised by the ATM Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) with JHEV director Maj Gen Datuk Dzulkarnain Ahmad also present.

Meanwhile, Affendi said the workshop was a joint venture in ensuring a second career opportunity for ATM veterans that raised their status as national heroes.

“The workshop is very significant for ATM veterans as the input and knowledge gained could help participants in facing new employers,” he said.

Elaborating, he said to date, a total of 204,020 ATM veterans have registered with JHEV, of which 73,863 people retired without pension.

Affendi said on average, about 5,000 ATM members will retire every year with 63 percent of them being under the age of 50, an age group that is still productive and able to contribute to the country’s economy.

As such, he hoped ATM veterans who applied for jobs through the Myfuturejobs portal would be given an offer that suits their skills and experience and offered a more attractive salary compared to other applicants. — Bernama