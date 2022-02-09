ATM’s special forces ready to be mobilised to blind spots in Sabah

SEMPORNA: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) continues to strengthen security in Sabah with its special forces ready to be mobilised to areas considered as ‘blind spots’.

21st Special Service Group Commander Maj Gen Nubli Hashim said the special forces comprising elite personnel from the navy, air force and the army is strengthened from time to time.

“The involvement of the special forces is crucial because their concept of operations is capable of monitoring blind spot areas which cannot be done in large groups.

“They are moving in small and high-capacity groups and can be mobilised quickly,” he told reporters after witnessing the ‘Gempur Bara’ Exercise 1/2022 held at Pulau Siamil here today.

Meanwhile, Joint Task Force 2 (ATB 2) commander Brig Gen Abdul Karim Ahmad said the addition of high-tech assets such as radars in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSZone) have successfully curbed cross-border crime including attempts by illegal immigrants to sneak into the state.

He said the ATM through ATB 2 managed to foil five such attempts in Tawau last month and arrested 57 immigrants.

On the Gempur Bara Exercise, Abdul Karim said the five-day training, which ended today, involved military special forces and VAT69 from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). - Bernama