ATM senior officer charged with corruption, involving RM2,500

SHAH ALAM: A senior officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with three counts of corruption, involving RM2,500.

Lieutenant Colonel Shafizan Amin, 47, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Rasyihah Ghazali.

According to the charge, Shafizan, as Assistant Commanding Officer at the Strategic Relations Regiment, Paya Jaras Camp, Sungai Buloh, was alleged to have received RM2,500 in three transactions from Mohd Hazizy Mohd Nor through a Bank Nasional Simpanan account belonging to one Rosaida Yaacob.

The money was allegedly for works carried out by Mohd Hazizy’s company, Essential Operation Solution, at the camp.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Putra Height branch of Bank Islam in Subang between May 2, 2020 and July 28, 2020.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or with fine, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Rasyihah allowed Shafizan bail of RM5,000 and also ordered him to report himself at the Shah Alam Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the first week of every month.

The court set Oct 25 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors from MACC Mohd Aliff Shahruzaman and Tuan Attfina Tuan Kamaluddin prosecuted, while Shafizan was represented by lawyers Mohd Aidil Arsad and Mohd Shukri Ahmad Mansor. - Bernama