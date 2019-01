SEMPORNA: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) through the Joint Task Force (ATB) 2, arrested 15 men and thwarted an attempt to smuggle 400 barrels of petrol at Bohayen Island near here yesterday.

The three boats which were carrying the men aged between 12 and 50 years and the controlled items were intercepted by the Quick Response Team (QRF) after they were detected by radar trying to cross over to the Philippines, at 11.30am.

ATB 2 Commander, Brig Gen Datuk Zarondin Md Amin in a statement today said all the suspects including two boys aged 12 and 15 years, did not possess legal travel documents.

“Initial checks also found 400 barrels of petrol, each barrel containing 25 liters, in two of the boats.

According to Zarondin, they managed to respond immediately after receiving tip-off on the smuggling activity and the seized petrol was estimated at RM19,500.

He added that the susppects and seized goods were handed over to the Marine Police Force for further action. — Bernama