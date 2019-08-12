ATMs blown up, robbers escape with RM300,000 (Updated)

TANJUNG MALIM: Thieves blew up an automated teller machine (ATM) with explosives and escaped with RM300,000 from a bank here today.

Muallim police chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said witnesses told police that they heard a load blast at about 6.40am and found the ATM room badly damaged.

He said apart from the ATM, there were also a cash deposit machine and a cheque deposit machine in the room that were undamaged.

“The thieves targeted the ATM machine and fled with the cash cartridge soon after the ATM was blasted open. We have yet to ascertain the type of explosives they had used but it was a powerful one. Forensics police are gathering clues and collecting evidence.

“We are also yet to obtain a close-circuit camera recording of the case to to determine how many thieves were involved in the case.” he said when contacted.

Police also believe a thief might have suffered injuries during the heist as forensics detectives found traces of blood at the scene.

Those with information on the case should contact the nearest police station.