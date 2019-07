KUALA LUMPUR: Another eight Nigerian men were arrested last night, in connection with the attack on police personnel by a group of men, while on duty at the Flora Damansara apartment near here, last Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said so far 18 people have been detained to assist investigations into the incident which was described as a violent and irresponsible act.

“The attack is unacceptable and we will not tolerate such violence. Our investigation is not focused on just one nationality,“ he told a press conference after launching the Autisme Roadshow: Guidelines for the Royal Malaysian Police here today.

In the incident, three policemen and a police officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) were attacked while trying to arrest a Nigerian man suspected of being involved in African scams.

One of the policemen suffered injuries in the face in the attack which occurred at 11pm.

The incident also caught the attention of Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who in condemning the incident said the government would not compromise with anyone who violates the law or obstructs the police in performing their duties.

“I have instructed for a full investigation on those involved and for stern action to be taken as provided by the law.

“I would like to emphasise that foreigners who come to this country must behave accordingly and abide by the rules of this country,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Fadzil Amat said police would apply for a remand order on the eight Nigerian men at the Petaling Jaya Court today.

“We will also request for an extension of the remand order for the 10 Nigerian men who were arrested on the night of the incident,“ he said. — Bernama