Attack on Tian Chua reflects party’s gangsterism culture: Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR: The attack on PKR vice-president Tian Chua today which was merely over a difference of opinion showed that gangsterism and violence have infiltrated the party, according to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix).

The Gombak MP said all parties should wrest away from gangsterism and violence in politics and try to solve problems through negotiations or rational debates.

“I strongly condemn the attack on Tian Chua at the PKR headquarters today ... he is a well-respected social activist and one of Keadilan founders who had dedicated his life to the party’s struggle.

“Their gangsterism is proof how a party established with the noble aim of championing the people is hijacked by those masked behind their reformasi clarion call, centred on an agenda that idolises a dictator as the core of their struggle,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azmin said PKR’s top leaders were seen to be oblivious to the thug culture and had deviated from the reform agenda of defending the people.

He said a political party based on the struggle for justice and democracy should adopt a rational discourse and engage in debates based on facts.

“When a party is embroiled with elements of gangsterism and the leaders do nothing about it, it is a signal that the party is on the verge of collapse,“ he added. - Bernama