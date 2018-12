PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Department (Maqis) intercepted three containers with loads of Vietnamese chilli and dragon fruit, without valid import permit on Dec 17.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA) in a statement today said there was an attempt to bring chillies from Vietnam illegally following the suspension of Import Permit (IP) for Vietnamese chilli. According to the ministry, the quantity of chilli in the three containers is estimated to be 9,500 cartons. In each container there were 14,250 kg of Vietnamese chilli.

The containers detained had no valid documents for chilli import such as Import Permit, Phytosanitary Certificate and Certificate of Compliance with the requirements of grading, packaging and labelling, the MOA statement said.

On Sept 14, the Department of Agriculture suspended the import permit (IP) for Vietnamese chilli after it was found to contain pesticide residues above the permissible level,

“Strict action will be taken against those who smuggle in restricted or prohibited agricultural products including falsifying documents and misusing Import Permits,“ the statement said.

Section 11 (1) of the Maqis Act provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or six years’ jail or both if convicted of the offence of importing agricultural produce without a permit.

Section 13 of the Maqis Act provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or two years in prison or both if convicted for falsifying a permit, document or any information.

“Action can also be taken under other relevant legislation such as the Customs Act 1967 and the Food Act 1983,“ said the statement.

The Ministry also said the enforcement of compliance with the Grading, Packaging and Labelling (GPL) Rules under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority Act 1965 (Act 141) will be intensified. — Bernama