Attempts by five illegal immigrants to flee foiled by Malacca Immigration

MALACCA: Five illegal immigrants from India and Pakistan acted aggressively and tried to escape in several Op Selera and Op Pintu raids by the Malacca Immigration Department around Malacca City here yesterday.

Malacca Immigration director Anirwan Fauzee Mohd Aini said in the operations, 26 illegal immigrants, including a girl, were arrested during raids on food courts, restaurants and foreign workers’ accommodations.

“The foreigners acted aggressively by crashing into the enforcement officers to escape and they were willing to put themselves in danger by running towards the busy road but all of them were arrested.

“In the operation that ended at 1.30 am today, a total of 72 foreigners were screened and 26 of them were arrested, aged between two and 54, involving 22 men, three women and a minor,“ he said in a statement here today.

Anirwan added that those arrested comprised 13 Myanmar nationals, Indians (five), Indonesians (five), Bangladeshis (two) and a Pakistani national and the raids involved 20 members by the Enforcement Division of the Malacca Immigration Department based on complaints received from members of the public.

He said all those arrested were believed to not have valid documents and work permits and the offences included not having any identification documents, overstaying in the country, expired temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) and other offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

He added that three witness summons forms were also issued to the employers’ representatives to assist in the investigations and the Malacca Immigration Department will also track down employers who are found to be employing foreigners illegally for further action.

“The main objective of the operation was to detect and combat the influx of foreigners, especially illegal immigrants and also aimed to identify and track any individual who tried to protect and exploit them for a profit.

“We also warn foreigners and the individuals who protect them that they are always under surveillance and strict action without compromise will be taken against those involved in wrongdoings. - Bernama