KUALA LUMPUR: PKR leaders and members who attend a supposed “parallel party congress” rumoured to be held simultaneously with the party’s official assembly in Malacca this weekend will be sacked.

Party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) warned that PKR would not compromise with any individuals who attempt to ruin the harmony and unity of the party, saying any such sabotage would be deemed as a major offence.

“I would like to remind that if party members want to meet up, that is permitted. But if there are any attempts to sabotage the national congress, stern action will be taken against the perpetrators,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here, today.

“As of today, I don’t think there will be any other (congress than the official one). There may be some speculations but I hope it’s not true. But if the (parallel congress) does take place, any leaders who attend will be fired,” he added.

There has been speculations that a separate assembly would be held in Kuala Lumpur this weekend at the same time as the national congress, supposedly organised by those aligned to PKR number two Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

This come amidst a falling out between Anwar and Azmin in recent months that has seen the pair, and their allies, trade barbs through the media.

Azmin, however, had been tasked to officiate the party’s Youth and Women’s wings congress in Malacca yesterday (Thursday) night, after an agreement between him and Anwar in a special party political bureau meeting on Wednesday night.

Asked to comment on the meeting, Anwar said it was only an ordinary one where Azmin had shared his opinion on several matters concerning the party.

“We also felt that it was only right the Youth and Women delegates get to listen to all their leaders speak. Our focus is to strengthen the party and address issues concerning the rakyat. And this has been jointly agreed,” he said.