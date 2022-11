Police officers are seen standing guard in front of gate 2 of the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 22, 2022. Political party leaders expected to meet the King of Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah to submit the name of the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia. adib rawi yahya/theSun