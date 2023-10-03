Attorney-General refutes allegations on selective prosecution

KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun today said that any decision to lay charges against anyone is based on evidence and facts obtained in investigations, and not due to pressure from any quarters or other factors.

In dismissing allegations that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) was practising selective prosecution in recent cases, he said decisions to prosecute were made fairly on the principle of integrity based on evidence in the investigation paper, without favouring anyone.

This is to ensure that victims, witnesses, the accused and members of the public can get appropriate justice in line with the scope of powers conferred on the Attorney-General under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution.

“The AGC denies allegations that there have been cases of selective prosecution, politically motivated prosecution and persecution of any individuals who committed offences under any provision of the law.

“If there is information and solid evidence that any individual has committed an offence under any provisions of the law, this individual will be charged in accordance with the law regardless of their status and background,” he said in a statement.