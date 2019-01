MALACCA: The state government through the hotel industry, has introduced a variety of attractive accommodation packages in conjunction with the Visit Malacca Year 2019 (VMY 2019) in efforts to increase tourist attendance and extended stay.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said in collaboration with the Malacca Budget Hotel Association, 14 budget hotels offer amazing three days and two nights’ accommodation packages from as low as RM159.

He said, in collaboration with the Malaysian Malacca Hotel Association, the ‘Fascinating Malacca’ packages offered visitors with a variety of attractive accommodation packages at 10 three-star hotels in the state, with price ranging from RM300 to RM458 for three days and two nights’ stay.

“Meanwhile, under ‘Love My Kampung’ packages, in collaboration with the Malacca Homestay Association, nine lodging houses offer two days and one nights accommodation from RM79 to RM99 per pax.

“There are also 14 chalets and resorts on the coastal area around the state, to offer visitors the ‘Heritage and Nature Trail’ packages from RM79 to RM99 per pax,“ he said this in his speech when launching the MVY 2019 at the Malacca Fiesta 2018 celebration here last night.

At the event, Adly also launched the Tourism Event Calendar 2019 which featured a variety of interesting activities including Raptor Watch, Malacca Historical City celebration and San Pedro Festival, just to name a few.

Adly said the implementation of VMY 2019 was the state government’s main mission in supporting the implementation of the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

It also served as the main platform for Malacca to promote the historical state internationally as well as realising its target of attracting 20 million tourists this year.

Meanwhile, he said, Malacca received 14.7 million tourists from January to October last year with 5.6 million people or 38.59% were foreign tourists.

Despite the relatively high set target, Adly was confident that the efforts would help elevate the state tourism industry to a higher level through all the plans formulated including the ‘Malacca, the Gateway to Historic Malaysia’ promotional campaign and several other new approaches.

He also encouraged everyone to provide continuous cooperation and support to the state government to ensure the success of VMY 2019 by applying the value of ‘Think Tourism and Act Tourism’ to intensify efforts to promote Malacca as the country’s main tourist destination. — Bernama