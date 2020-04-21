Audit report: Management of e-Desa centres must be reviewed

KOTA KINABALU: The Auditor General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid (pix) has recommended the Sabah Education and Innovation Ministry (KPIS) to take improvement measures including reviewing the Pusat e-Desa programme management mechanism to ensure it is in line with its direction.

“In order to ensure the sustainability of the programme, the guidelines or master plan must take into consideration the Pusat e-Desa Management Committee (JKPeD)’s management and financial capabilities,” he said in the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report Series 2 released yesterday.

The report also recommended the KPIS to take immediate action on the state Land and Survey Department in relation to Pusat e-Desa land application approvals.

KPIS should use the open tender system for the procurement of Pusat e-Desa construction project and monitor its implementation to ensure compliance with the specification and financial regulations set in the contract.

Other recommendation is to establish a more systematic and effective monitoring mechanism at Pusat e-Desa for early problem detection and to enable immediate action to be taken.

Although the programme managed to provide complete facilities for information access through information and communications technology (ICT) after 36 Pusat e-Desa were set up statewide, its management, as a whole was not efficient enough.

“There were inefficiencies in financial management, construction of Pusat e-Desa and management of e-Village Center by KPIS and JKPeD. This has resulted in the programme had not been fully utilised by the local community,” the report said.

Other findings that should be given due attention was according to DK217 (S) Institution course records, five out of of 17 Pusat e-Desa had never been used for the period from 2016 to 2018.

In addition, only RM5.20 million of the allocation was spent and 12 Pusat e-Desa land had yet to change their ownership title to KPIS. — Bernama