Auditor-General’s report highlights concerns in MRT line 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the management of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 1 has achieved its objective of delivering an MRT system which is effective, efficient, integrated and safe for commuters, there are several issues which need to be addressed, according to Series 3 of the Auditor-General’s (AG) Report 2018.

The audit entailed the assessment of the MRT Line 1’s management from Dec 16, 2016 - Jan 31, 2019, focusing on the performance and management of the rail system.

The report highlighted a few weaknesses, such as the repeated malfunctions and breakdowns which have yet to be resolved, although the Defects Liability Period (DLP) ended on Jan 14, 2020.

It noted that the delay in train arrivals can have an effect on the commuter satisfaction level.

As such, the report outlined several issues which need to be addressed by the Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) and Prasarana.

“MRT Corp has to ensure that the repair works on reported damages are immediately undertaken by the Work Package Contractor (WPC), and the time period for the repair works must be fixed,“ it said.

The company must also manage the repairs effectively and conduct in-depth studies on repairs which requires a permanent solution to prevent it from recurring after the Certificate of Making Good Defects (CMGD) has been issued.

“MRT Corp has to ascertain that all matters pertaining to the Computerised Maintenance Management System are resolved by the WPC so that the system can be fully utilised by Rapid Rail for a more effective management and monitoring of maintenance works.

“MRT also has to amend the DLP procedures according to the current implementation and review the procedures to ensure that damages are quickly repaired,” the report said.

It added that Prasarana has to improve its complaints mechanism to determine the time it takes to address the complaints in order to strengthen its service management. - Bernama