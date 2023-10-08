Aug 12 polls sees strong influence of non-Malay voters, says survey

PETALING JAYA: The upcoming August 12 state polls will be strongly influenced by the non-Malay voters, more so in the four of the six states, according to the Ilham Centre survey.

In a media statement, the survey revealed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, his unity government and the Madani policies were favoured in Pakatan Harapan (PH) led states, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

However, it was different in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) states.

In summary, the findings revealed that the state polls would be a testing ground to determine the pattern of Malay voters following voting trend changes during the last general election in November.

Conducted from July 11 to 27, the survey took into account feedback from 2.416 respondents in the six states.

And in terms of popularity, “With the high number of Malay voters in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, it is a different story.”

The survey also found that Malay voters in Malay-majority states were more inclined to PN’s and its narratives.

“This signifies that PN’s wave, which has garnered support in these areas, remains robust,” it added.

Hence, the centre said that UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) will have to work extra hard to regain Malay support.