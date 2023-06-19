Aug 15 case management for Taib Mahmud son’s injunction application against stepmother

KUCHING: The Kuching High Court today fixed Aug 15 for the case management of an application for injunction filed by former Deputy Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib against his stepmother, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Kuching High Court Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai fixed the date after hearing the application, which also named RHB Bank Berhad as the second defendant in the suit.

The statement of claim made by Sulaiman in his case against Raghad, however, was not read in the open court proceedings.

The proceedings also heard that the plaintiffs and defendants made an undertaking not to deal with, and or sell the impugned shares as stated in the statement pending the end of the application.

Sulaiman, who is also Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad group managing director, was represented by counsels Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay while Alvin Yong and six other lawyers represented Raghad in the case. RHB Bank Berhad, meanwhile, was represented by Tan Kee Heng and Lesley Ling Lyn.

Earlier news reports stated that Sulaiman sought an injunction over the transfer of shares of a private company to Raghad.

Sulaiman is the second son of Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud through his first marriage with Toh Puan Laila Taib, who passed away on April 29, 2009.

Abdul Taib married Raghad on Dec 18, 2010. -BERNAMA