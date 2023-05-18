Aug 17: Mention of prosecution’s appeal against Jamal Yunos’ acquittal

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here today set Aug 17 for mention of the prosecution’s appeal against the Ampang Sessions Court’s decision in acquitting and discharging Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos (pix) on charges of uploading offrensive videos on his Facebook page three years ago.

Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin set the date after deputy public prosecutor Datin Zuraini Abdul Razak and lawyer Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, representing the Sungai Besar Umno division chief, informed the court that they had not received the appeal record, which contained the notes of evidence and grounds of judgment.

On Aug 10 last year, Ampang Sessions Court judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob acquitted and discharged Jamal of the charges after finding the prosecution having failed to prove a prima facie case.

Jamal was charged with uploading two videos on his Facebook page with the intention of insulting others, which were viewed at noon on Aug 20, 2020, at Taman Dagang Avenue, Ampang near here.

He was alleged to have uploaded the videos at 10 am and 3 pm the previous day.

The charge under Section 233(1)(a) of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of not exceeding one year, or both, if convicted. - Bernama