August 2023 Supplementary Electoral Roll opens for review

PUTRAJAYA: The August 2023 Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT BLN8/2023) which was verified and gazetted today, is open for review for 30 days starting today until Nov 1, 2023, according to the Election Commission (EC).

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said DPT BLN8/2023 contained 41,612 names of citizens aged 18 and above in the period Aug 1 to 31, 2023, who were automatically registered as new voters.

Ikmalrudin said the list included 12,915 registered voters who changed electoral divisions and 763 voters who changed voter status/category.

He said the EC provides five review methods, which are through the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of the State Election Offices at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Check Hotline at 03-8892 7218.

The EC calls on citizens aged 18 and above during the period Aug 1, 2023 to Aug 31, 2023 and any registered voters who have applied for a change of electoral division or change of status to check their names in DPT BLN8/2023.

“If their names are not listed in DPT BLN8/2023, they can make a claim by filling in Form C through the online application at the link https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant State Election Office,“ he said.

Any registered voter in an electoral division who makes a review and wishes to make an objection can fill in Form D online at myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant state election office.

Form C and Form D can be downloaded from the State Election Offices portal at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my and must be submitted to the relevant State Election Director to submit and pay the objection fee during office hours on any working day during the review period of DPT BLN8/2023.

For any questions regarding the review of DPT BLN8/2023, the public can visit the EC’s official portal at the link https://www.spr.gov.my or contact the EC at 03-8892 7218 or any State Election Office. -Bernama