AUKU still relevant but open to improvement - Noraini

KUALA LUMPUR: The Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (AUKU) is still relevant in enforcing its functions, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix).

However, she said the ministry was always open to suggestions and views to improve the existing act, including empowering the AUKU technical committee comprising legal experts, academics and non-academics from public and private universities, as well as students and alumni.

“MOHE (Ministry of Higher Education) is responsive to the aspirations of various parties who want the AUKU to be improved from time to time. On that basis, the AUKU has undergone amendment processes seven times since it was gazetted in 1971 until the last amendment in 2019.”

She said this in reply to the motion by Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya) on the urge to abolish the AUKU, in the Special Chamber of the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Following that, Noraini said efforts to improve the AUKU will continue to be implemented, among others, to intensify the process of dealing with stakeholders such as students, academic staff and university management.

“MOHE is committed to continuing ongoing management sessions with all stakeholders, including students, to ensure that this Act remains relevant and in line with the needs of higher education,” she added. — Bernama