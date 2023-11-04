Australian authorities seized 336kg heroin smuggled from M’sia to Brisbane

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police confirmed that Australian authorities have confiscated 336kg of heroin brought in a container via Brisbane from Malaysia on March 13.

Its secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the drugs were estimated to be worth AU$268.8 million (RM789.56 million).

“Bukit Aman Narcotics CID is conducting an investigation based on the information received from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) before taking further action,” she said in a statement last night.

In a statement last week, AFP announced that the Australian Border Force (ABF) detected the drugs hidden in two concrete blocks of cement, each weighing 500 kg.

According to the statement, an inspection found the consignment was declared as solar panels in the container, which arrived on March 13 at Brisbane Port from Malaysia.

The statement said ABF officers inspected the container and detected hundreds of packages hidden in the concrete blocks. Test results on the substance in the packages confirmed it was heroin. – Bernama