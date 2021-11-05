Australian FM Marise Payne to visit Malaysia from Nov 5 to 7

PUTRAJAYA: Australia’s Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne (pix) will be on a three-day working visit to Malaysia from today until Nov 7, where she will attend the fourth Malaysia-Australia Annual Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AFMM).

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Payne will co-chair the meeting – which is the first AFMM after the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Australia launched the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) on 27 January 2021 – on Saturday.

During the visit, she is also scheduled to hold meetings with Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Malaysia and Australia are close and important partners. The visit will provide opportunity for both sides to consolidate the multi-faceted relations, particularly under the CSP framework covering such areas as trade and investment, education, tourism, defence, people-to-people ties, as well as post-Covid-19 cooperation,” it said.

It added that the visit will be held in full compliance with the prevailing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in Malaysia. — Bernama