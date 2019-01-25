Australian homestay operator stabbed in fight at Tamparuli

TUARAN: An Australian, who operates a homestay with his local wife in Tamparuli, was seriously injured when slashed with a machete in a fight with a man near Kampung Kiwoi , near here, yesterday.

Tuaran district police chief DSP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the incident occurred about 2.30 pm following a misunderstanding between the victim, aged 46, and the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation found that there was a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect, who then took out a machete and attacked the victim,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the suspect, in his 30s, fled into a forest area nearby and police had launched a manhunt for him.

The victim, who was injured on the hand, back and head, was sent to Queen Elizabeth 1 Hospital for treatment, he added. — Bernama