PETALING JAYA: If there are many cars parked near or outside your home, especially during the coming festive period, the police may take it that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) have been breached.

“The police and military will be allowed to investigate such homes to ensure that there is no breach of the CMCO,” Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said during the daily National Security Council (NSC) press conference.

He added he was informed of the matter by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“Police personnel will patrol areas during the festival and if found that there are many cars outside a residence, they will check further to find out the number of people in that house.

“If there are a lot of cars, it is very likely that there are a lot of people at the residence, so police will investigate further on the number of people there.

“So, I would like to inform that the police and the armed forces have agreed to be on patrol during Hari Raya to ensure that the SOPs are adhered to,“ he said.

He said that the patrols will be conducted on the first and second day of Hari Raya.

Besides that, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said inter-district travel is still allowed at the moment.

“However, in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 or Act 342, the Health Director-General has the authority to make changes in terms of SOP and rules that are introduced.

“So as long as there are no orders otherwise, inter-district travel will still be allowed,” he said.

However, he reiterated that interstate travel was still not allowed, except in special cases.

“The SOP for interstate travel remains the same. No interstate travel is allowed except for special cases like emergency or work. Even then, they need to get permission from the police.

“This applies not only to land travel but to air travel between states in Peninsula Malaysia and to Sarawak and Sabah. My advice is before people buy tickets, they must get permission from the police first,“ he added.