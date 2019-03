SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Environment Department (DoE) has extended its monitoring operation until 11pm daily to prevent open burning.

The State government executive councillor for Selangor Environment, Green Technology and Consumer Affairs committee chairman Hee Loy Sian warned offenders risk being compounded a maximum of RM2,000 under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“DoE has also been using drones for some of the monitoring works,” he said at a press conference after attending the state assembly here. “Under Section 29(A) of the same Act, one can be fined not more than RM500,000 or jailed less than five years, or both.”

Hee added from January to March 19, five individuals and companies have been fined by the DoE for open burning activities while an investigation paper has been opened.