Authorities pursue social media accounts promoting services to bring illegals into M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are actively working together to track down the social media account operators promoting services to bring in illegal immigrants into the country.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said preliminary investigations found that one of the account handlers had been arrested under Op Covid-19 Benteng, between June 4 and 7.

“Police are still pursuing other individuals believed to be the social media operators promoting their services of bringing in illegal immigrants,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He was asked to comment on a report by a daily newspaper today claiming that a syndicate, promoting such services through Facebook, charged between RM1,600 and RM3,000 for every illegal immigrant brought in from Indonesia.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they too were monitoring the syndicates’ activities on social media sites.

“Police and the Immigration Department have shared information regarding the issue and we are always monitoring any issues raised on social media, including activities to bring in illegal immigrants,” he said.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that from May 1 until yesterday, a total of 977 illegal immigrants and 161 captains (tekongs) had been arrested for trying to enter the country’s borders illegally, especially through rat lanes.

Meanwhile, Perak police have crippled a migrant smuggling syndicate in the Hutan Melintang area in the Hilir Perak district for the second time since 2015, with the arrest of 11 people, including three police personnel from the Hutan Melintang station on suspicion of aiding the gang.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the syndicate, which used to be active in 2014, was crippled a year later with the arrest of nine members under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA).

“But we detected their activities again in 2019 after all those arrested under POCA were released in 2017 and they seemed to focus on unmarked routes in the Hutan Melintang area,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the Perak Criminal Investigation Department, through Op Bentang, conducted several raids from April 4 and managed to arrest the 11 individuals, including two women, all aged between 33 and 66.

He said all the suspects have been remanded under Section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for 28 days effective from June 5. - Bernama