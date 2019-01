PETALING JAYA: The white sports utility vehicle (SUV) which plunged into the sea after it went through the Penang Bridge guard rails on Sunday, after a high speed crash, has been retrieved from the bottom of the channel.

After some 48 hours of search and rescue efforts, which was later reclassified as a search and recovery mission by the marine police, the badly mangled wreckage was lifted up by a crane at about 5.45pm today.

A body believed to be that of the driver – Moey Yun Peng, 20 – was spotted inside the wreckage.

The operation to lift up the vehicle had also caused a major traffic jam as it happened during peak hours.

The crash which, happened between the SUV vehicle and a Toyota Vios, went viral on social media after the incident was captured on the dashboard camera of another motorist.

The short clip captured how the Vios was seen speeding on the middle lane when it appeared to have lost control before veering to the right and left lanes before crossing to the right and slamming into the SUV on its left.

The impact saw the SUV flipping over and spinning wildly before plunging into the sea.

The case has since been classified for reckless driving under the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Vios driver is now being treated at a private hospital here for his injuries and he has tested positive for drugs.

The deceased, who was a private college student, was on his way home to Butterworth after attending a birthday party on the island on Saturday evening, when tragedy struck.