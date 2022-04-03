Authorities to probe case of ‘sexily dressed’ singer at T’ganu hotel

KUALA TERENGGANU: The authorities will investigate an incident where an individual believed to be a man sexily dressed as a woman was singing at an event themed “Arabian Dangdut Night” at a hotel in Terengganu.

Terengganu Human Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah said the investigation would be conducted by the State Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the police.

“The investigation is in relation to a violation of the Terengganu State Guidelines on Entertainment, Cultural Performances, Tourism and Sports which were introduced in 2020.

“Police have received a report on the incident, and the state government will not interfere in the investigation,” he said after making a “mahabbah” visit to the Tanjung Vista Hotel here today.

A 25-second video showing the performance on March 25 has gone viral, drawing heavy criticisms from netizens because it happened just a few days before Muslims welcomed the holy month of Ramadan.

Mohd Nor said the state government was sensitive about such matters which offended Muslims, and he hoped the incident would not recur.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Vista Hotel general manager Lily Julia Hassan Tan apologised on behalf of the hotel for the incident and stressed that the event was not organised by the hotel.

“We received a booking from an individual who wanted to hold a dinner for 120 people. Reservations were made for food and karaoke, and there was no mention of the kind of dance that went viral in the video,” she added. - Bernama