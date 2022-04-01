Autistic girl dies in van: Van driver pleads not guilty to neglecting the child

SEREMBAN: A van driver pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on a charge of neglecting an autistic girl to an extent of causing the girl to die in a van in October last year.

Mohd Nazree Uzir, 35, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed.

He was was charged with being a person having the care of the nine-year-old girl to have neglected the child by leaving her in a Kia Pregio van to an extent of causing her death.

The offence was allegedly committed between 2.45 pm and 5.30 pm on Oct 12, 2021 in front of a house in Taman Nusari Bayu 2, Bandar Seri Sendayan here.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Mohd Nazree, represented by lawyer Noliana Ali Othman, was allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered to not disturb the victim’s family.

The court set May 9 for mention..

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Hsiao Ong. — Bernama