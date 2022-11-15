Autogate system at KLIA extended to long-term visit pass holders today

SEPANG: The use of the automated entry system (autogate) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is open to foreigners who hold a long-term visit pass effective today.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, who announced this, said the expansion of the facility to international arrivals which was previously limited to Malaysians, is expected to ease congestion at KLIA.

According to him, long-term pass holders are now allowed to use the autogate include those who work and study in Malaysia, expatriates and participants in Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

“This expansion was made with the aim of facilitating the entry of foreigners and speeding up inspection for other categories,“ he said after launching the autogate facility for foreigners here today.

He said it can be used by foreigners who have a passport containing a chip and comply with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He said the expansion of the autogate facility was implemented on a pilot basis from Sept 16 and it had been used by 1,910 Long-Term Pass holders entering Malaysia.

“The implementation of the autogate expansion is to improve management in the entry of foreigners into Malaysia,“ he said, adding that it is expected to benefit more than 1.8 million foreigners.

Asked if the expansion of the system would put the country at risk, he said there is a high level of security with the automated entry system in KLIA.

“The autogate will not open if those who try to use it are from the blacklist category.

“Immigration officers will also be stationed around the autogate to help foreigners use the facility,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said KLIA is also studying the expansion of the autogate facility to Singaporeans at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor.

“A study is being done on this expansion... maybe in December we will make an announcement because it is expected to help the business sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said since the country’s borders were opened on April 1, the total number of foreigners arriving at all the country’s entry points was 10,400,045 people.

Of that number, a total of 50,769 foreigners were refused entry for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“There are foreigners who have been sent home using the Return Recalibration Programme and tried to re-enter Malaysia under the guise of a tourist,” he said. - Bernama