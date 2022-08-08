Automated entry system at KLIA to be extended to foreigners

SEPANG: Foreigners who hold long-term visit passes will not have to queue up in long lines anymore as the automated entry system (áutogate) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will now be extended to them as well beginning next month, said the Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Currently, the ‘autogate’ system can only be used by Malaysian citizens.

Khairul Dzaimee said the system which among others is to improve the management efficiency of foreigners entering Malaysia, can only be used depending on the type of passport held by foreigners.

“Only passports with chips and that comply with the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) conditions can be used at these ‘autogates’,“ he told reporters after an engagement session between the Immigration Department and travel agencies at KLIA here today.

He said foreigners holding long-term visit passes include those who work and study in Malaysia, expatriates, individuals married to locals, and participants in Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

Meanwhile, Khairul Dzaimee said the engagement session was held to create strategic cooperation between stakeholders related to tourism so that they understood immigration inspection matters.

The session also involved officers from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Tourism Malaysia, and later moved to the Immigration Hall (Arrivals) to hear an explanation by KLIA operations head James Lee. - Bernama