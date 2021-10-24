Autopsy on 14-year-old girl shows growth on ovaries, heart anomaly

JOHOR BAHRU: The autopsy on a 14-year-old teenager who died on Oct 8 after receiving a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, shows the girl had growth on her ovaries and heart anomaly.

Johor Health Department director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said tissue samples from the body of the deceased, Noor Hayati Nabila Abdullah were also sent to the forensic pathology specialists at Sultanah Aminah Hospital here to obtain more information.

“Further test results are expected to be out between Oct 24 and 28. Various blood tests have been sent to the laboratory, and awaiting results.

“The autopsy report is so far categorised as incomplete because the test results have not been received. A complete report is needed to determine the cause of death. JKNJ (Johor Health Department) also took note of the incident which has gone viral (on social media),“ he said in a statement posted on JKNJ’s Facebook page yesteray.

Elaborating further, Dr Aman said on Oct 3, Noor Hayati Nabila had received the first dose of Comirnaty Pfizer vaccine and her health status after the vaccination was said to be good, with no fever, flu, joint aches or difficulty in breathing.

Dr Aman said the body of the deceased was brought by the Batu Pahat police investigation officer to the Forensics Unit at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI), Batu Pahat, on Oct 8, after the teenager was found dead by the mother in their living room.

“The hospital received an application for autopsy by Batu Pahat police. The HSNI medical officer in an interview with the teenager’s next-of-kin showed that she had no diseases nor allergies,“ he said.

Yesterday, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi via a Facebook posting claimed that Noor Hayati Nabila had died after receiving the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

In his posting, Mohd Puad who is also Batu Pahat Umno Division chief, urged the Ministry of Health to release the autopsy results with transparency and urgently.-Bernama