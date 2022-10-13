Autopsy on decomposed body reveals woman died of strangulation

IPOH: The autopsy report on a decomposed woman’s remains found near the traffic light intersection in Jalan Tambun here yesterday, revealed that the woman had died of strangulation.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the case was reclassified as murder and investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Police are investigating this case from various angles. Based on the tattoo on the arm and finger, the decomposed body is believed to be that of a 23-year-old local woman. A mobile phone found at the scene was also confirmed to belong to the victim,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Yusri also urged the public with information about the incident to contact Senior Investigating Officer ASP Chua Sze Yuan from the Ipoh District Police Headquarter’s Criminal Investigation Division, via handphone number 012-6195312, to assist in investigations.

It was reported that police found a woman’s decomposed body in the bushes when investigating an accident involving a car that had crashed into a drain at 5.25am yesterday.

Mohd Yusri said when police arrived at the scene to investigate the accident after receiving information, they found a decomposed body in the bushes about two metres from where the Proton Iswara Aeroback car driven by a man had crashed. - Bernama